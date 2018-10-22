Why your drinking water in Hastings might taste or smell differently

Hastings residents noticing a slight change in the taste and odour of their water are being told - don’t be concerned.

Southern Water say they have invested £22 million installing new filters at the two water supply works which serve the town.

A spokesperson said: “We already have some of the highest quality drinking water in the country and carry out rigorous testing around the clock to make sure customers receive clean, fresh water every time they turn on the tap.

“Our new process will ensure we can continue to supply robust, quality water supplies to our customers in the future.

“While we install the new equipment, customers in the area may notice slight changes in the taste and odour of their water for the next few weeks.

We’d like to reassure everyone this is completely normal and safe to drink.

“We will be monitoring the water closely as always.”

Michael McConway, Senior Water Quality Process Scientist, (Hastings) said: “We hope that if a few people do notice the possible temporary effect, they’ll understand why and focus on the improved water quality that will be the legacy of this short inconvenience.”

