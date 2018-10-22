Hastings Pier owner wants to make it a ‘12 month of the year’ attraction

The owner of Hastings Pier says he is committed to making the iconic site a ‘12 months of the year’ attraction.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar, who bought the pier in June, said he has enjoyed a busy summer.

He says he feels he has brought the pier ‘back to life and given it some soul’ by going back to basics.

Since purchasing the pier, Mr Gulzar has installed benches for visitors, new signs, plant areas, an ice cream site and animal statues.

He says his challenge now is to make the pier attractive all-year round, including the winter.

He said: “Looking at people today on the pier makes me a very happy person indeed.

“The number of visitors we have had this weekend has been very high, and that’s great news.

“I am assured that people now want to come on Hastings Pier and spend time with us.

“My team has worked incredibly hard.

See more:

Craig Savage murder trial: What the jury’s heard so far

Amber Rudd reselected as Conservative candidate for Hastings and Rye at next general election

Man found dead in Hastings town centre road

“My first aim was always to give the pier that extra lift which meant people would want to come on here, and that’s exactly what has happened.

“Our three eating areas are proving very popular and some visitors are now coming on here every day.

“It may just be for a coffee or a cup of tea but that’s fine by me.

“We now have a number of regulars and they add that extra bit of friendliness too.”

Mr Gulzar says his team is working on ideas to boost the pier for the full 12 months of the year.

He said: “We have made a start and a good start. There’s plenty more still to be done.

“I am doing this for the town and I want to create something that is sustainable for the long term.

“I’m confident we will achieve that.

“It’s only been four months and in that time a lot has been achieved.”