Amber Rudd reselected as Conservative candidate for Hastings and Rye at next general election

Amber Rudd has been reselected as the Conservative Party's candidate to fight for the Hastings and Rye seat at the next general election.

The Tory politician was re-adopted unanimously at a meeting of the Hastings and Rye Conservative Association Executive Council yesterday.

Ms Rudd has been MP for Hastings and Rye since 2010 - but in 2017's general election, her majority was cut to 346 votes.

The former Home Secretary occupied the cabinet post from 2016 to 2018, when she stepped down over her handling of the Windrush scandal.

She is reportedly the inspiration behind Home Secretary Julia Montague in hit BBC drama Bodyguard - and has even been offered a cameo in the second series.

She told the BBC yesterday that she would 'quite like' to be Home Secretary again 'because there's a few things I'd like to do a bit better than last time'.

Graeme Williams, chairman of the association, said: “Amber has been a most effective MP for the constituency. She has fought for our region on transport infrastructure, health, crime, education, fishing, employment, the local economy and many other important issues for the area.

"She has been successful in winning funding and help from national government for the multiple needs that this constituency has.

"She has worked tirelessly on individual constituent cases, helping thousands of people since she was first elected in 2010 to solve problems or improve their lives and I am delighted that Amber’s commitment to Hastings and Rye will continue until the next election in 2022 and beyond.”