Three taken to hospital after car overturns into a ditch in Hastings

Three people have been taken to hospital after a car overturned into a ditch, police have said.

A statement from Sussex Police said: "At about 8.30pm on Saturday (20 October), police were called to a report of a single vehicle collision in Battle Road, Hastings.



"A black Ford Fiesta had left the carriageway, and collided with a wooden fence and a tree, before overturning in a ditch.



"All three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for treatment – two for serious injuries; one for minor injuries.



"Police were stood down from the scene as of 10.30pm."