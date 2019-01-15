Unwanted black cats at Hastings face another year without a loving new home

Two black cats at the RSPCA’s Bluebell Ridge Centre are facing a lonely year without a loving home after being overlooked time after time.

Black cats Hettie and Peter are the longest residents at the Chowns Hill centre.

Myra Grove, Centre Manager for Bluebell Ridge said, “A long stay at our centre can be quite distressing for felines, so we are keen to get them rehomed to a loving home as soon as possible.

SEE ALSO: Beast from the East could be making a return with cold blast on the way,

“There have been many times our black cats have been overlooked purely because of their colour, it’s frustrating because it shouldn’t be about what a cat looks like. What really matters is the chemistry it has with the owner”.

Black cats are only half as likely to be adopted as cats of other colours due to the many superstitions associated with black cats.

Fear of a black cat crossing your path started in Europe in the Middle Ages, however in ancient Egypt, all cats, including black ones, were held in high esteem and protected by law from injury and death.

In England, black cats do not bring bad luck, but instead they are meant to bring us good luck. There are many tales such as, if a black cat is seen in the audience on an opening night of a play then the show will be a success. Also, a black cat as a wedding present is thought to bring good luck too.

Myra added: Hettie is a black short haired female, 5-6 years old. She is a stunning girl who can be affectionate, playful and also has an independent side. She would suit a home where she can choose the comfort of indoors or explore the outdoors in a large garden.

“Hettie would like an older family who could give her the time and care that she needs to adapt to her new environment.

To view all of the black cats at Bluebell Ridge, please visit their website www.bluebellridge.org.uk or you can visit their centre at Chowns Hill, just off The Ridge in Hastings, which is open every day, except Thursdays from 11am until 3pm.

See also: Man had knife in Hastings town centre shop.

See also: Hastings man avoids jail after domestic violence assault.



