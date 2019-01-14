Hastings man avoids prison following domestic violence assault on woman

A Hastings man has narrowly avoided a prison sentence after being found guilty of assaulting a woman in a domestic violence incident,

Clive Griffiths, 24, of Chiltern Drive, Hastings, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her.

Court news. NNL-170524-154443005

The offence took place at London Road, St Leonards, on September 22 last year.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for one year.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because it was in a domestic setting. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and a requirement of 200 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation and magistrates issued a restraining order.

