Man had knife in Hastings town centre shop

A St Leonards man has been convicted for being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place in a Hastings town centre shop.
Joseph Smith 22, of Edinburgh Road, St Leonards, indicated a plea of guilty to being in possession of a kitchen knife in a public place when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on November 28.
The offence took place at ESK, in Cambridge Road, Hastings, on July 4 last year.
He also pleaded guilty to stealing an HDMI cable from ESK on the same date.
The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.
See also: St Leonards driver involved in collision was more than four times over the drink drive limit.
See also: St Leonards man had knuckle duster in public place.
See also: Hastings Lifeboat is appealing for volunteer crew members