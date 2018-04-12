UPDATE: Five-foot deep Hastings sinkhole repaired after two weeks

Repairs to a five-foot deep sinkhole in a road in Hastings were completed this week approximately two weeks after it was first reported, according to Southern Water.

The sinkhole appeared in Vicarage Road, Hastings, on Friday, March 30, and the road was closed to passing traffic.

On Thursday (April 12), a spokesman for Southern Water said: “The repair and road re-instatement have been completed and traffic management is due to be removed today.”

The sinkhole was thought to have been the result of ‘a collapsed sewer’ but no customers were reported to have been affected.

Last Thursday, a spokesman for Southern Water said the repair work was ‘more complex than originally thought’ and there would be a delay in reopening the road.

The road was due to open on Thursday, according to Southern Water.

Related stories:

UPDATE: Hastings road remains closed a week after 5ft sinkhole reported

VIDEO: Hastings road still closed due to 5ft deep sinkhole