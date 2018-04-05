UPDATE: Hastings road remains closed a week after 5ft sinkhole reported

A road in Hastings remains closed almost a week after a five-foot deep sinkhole was first reported, according to Southern Water.

Vicarage Road, in Hastings, was closed to passing traffic on Friday (March 30).

The sinkhole was first reported on Friday. Picture supplied by Daniel Burton

However, on Thursday (April 5), a Southern Water spokesman said the repair work ‘is more complex’ than originally thought.

The spokesman added: “We know roadworks are always inconvenient and we would like to apologise to all local residents and road users who are affected by our repair.

“The road will remain closed until the work is completed and the surface is reinstated. We are working as quickly and safely as possible and we would like to thank everyone for their patience.”

On Sunday (April 1), a spokesman for Southern Water said the sinkhole was possibly due to a ‘sewer collapse’ but no customers had been affected.

Southern Water is investigating the incident. Picture supplied by Daniel Burton

