Bexhill MP Huw Merriman says Boris Johnson must ‘shape up’ or go

In an interview on the Today programme on BBC Radio 4 this morning (Friday, February 4), the Conservative MP said he was ‘deeply troubled’ over what was going on after four of the Prime Minister’s most senior aides announced yesterday (Thursday, February 3) that they were leaving Downing Street.

This morning, another member of the No 10 policy unit, Elena Narozanski, announced her resignation.

Bexhill and Battle MP Huw Merriman in the Commons (file photo). SUS-200212-101415001

Munira Mirza announced her decision to quit as head of the policy unit in protest at Mr Johnson’s remarks he made in the Commons on January 31 about Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, when the Prime Minister said the Leader of the Opposition ‘failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile when he was director of public prosecutions’.

Mr Johnson made the remarks in the Commons while he faced MPs in the wake of the release of a partial version of Sue Gray’s report into Partygate.

During an interview on Sky News on Tuesday (February 1) Sir Keir Starmer said the Prime Minister’s comments were a ‘ridiculous slur peddled by right-wing trolls’.

Mr Merriman said on the Today programme: “I think there are a large group of Conservative MPs who are being loyal, focusing also on the Prime Minister’s positives and are not either eulogising with tweets, copy and paste, or going on the attack because they’ve never liked the Prime Minister. That’s why you don’t hear from a lot of us, because we want this to work.

“I’m deeply troubled by what’s going on. We all know that if the Prime Minister doesn’t shape up, then they have to ship out, and that’s exactly what happened when this Prime Minister took over.

“It is for every single leader of any party, and certainly any Prime Minister, because it is all about winning elections and having a mandate to deliver.