Former Hastings MP Amber Rudd compares Boris Johnson to Donald Trump

Amber spoke out when being interviewed by Robert Peston on an ITV broadcast.

She said the allegation that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had not taken action against serial child sex offender Jimmy Saville, when he was Director of Public Proseuction, was “a disgraceful thing to say” and “a step too far”, describing it as ‘Trumpian’

She said that Conservative MP’s were now getting a “lot of letters” from people who said they had always voted for their Tory MP but “can’t vote for you while that man is in charge”

Amber Rudd SUS-220402-085631001

Asked whether she thought Johnson could survive as PM, Amber said: “I don’t think he can.”