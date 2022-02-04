Former Hastings MP Amber Rudd compares Boris Johnson to Donald Trump
Hastings and Rye MP and former Home Secretary Amber Rudd has hit out at Prime Minister Boris Jonson accusing him of ‘Trumpian’ behaviour in the Jimmy Saville smear row.
Amber spoke out when being interviewed by Robert Peston on an ITV broadcast.
She said the allegation that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had not taken action against serial child sex offender Jimmy Saville, when he was Director of Public Proseuction, was “a disgraceful thing to say” and “a step too far”, describing it as ‘Trumpian’
She said that Conservative MP’s were now getting a “lot of letters” from people who said they had always voted for their Tory MP but “can’t vote for you while that man is in charge”
Asked whether she thought Johnson could survive as PM, Amber said: “I don’t think he can.”
Have you read? Rare chance to acquire Bexhill beach-front land which has planning permission for two new houses