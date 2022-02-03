Bexhill beach front land for sale has planning permission for two houses

It is situated at Herbrand Walk, Cooden Beach, Bexhill.

The land is on the market for £1.5 million with Burgess & Co, who say: “The site currently has a large chalet bungalow but as per the planning the finished homes would undoubtedly be two of Cooden’s finest properties. Set over three floors with full width terraces and wide expanses of glass the entire property would enjoy magnificent panoramic views of the English Channel as well as incredible views towards Beachy Head.

“These beautiful properties would also boast hugely impressive open plan living space, sitting room, utility room, two stunning bedroom suites, master suite occupying the entire top floor, galleried landings and front facing sun terrace enjoying views over the Cooden Beach Golf Course. To the outside the properties are designed to allow for garage, ample off-road parking to the front and to the rear beach fronting sun deck with plunge pool. From this hugely desirable location you are a brief stroll from the Cooden Beach Hotel with restaurant, and health club, Cooden Beach Golf Course as well as Cooden Beach Train Station with direct links to London. The planned properties measure 282m2 each or 325m2 including terraces.”

