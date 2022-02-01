Popular Hastings pub is set to re-open
The Plough on the West Hill at Hastings is set to re-open in March after being closed for nearly two years.
The pub, on Priory Road, close to the green, was the last remaining watering hole in the area, which once had seven pubs. Its closure left the community without a local.
Now Gerry Palmer has agreed to take on the tenancy with the Plough expected to re-open in the second week of March.
Gerry said: “There are some works, exterior decoration and new signs and some internal work to be carried out before we can open.”
Work is expected to get underway at the end of this week.
Gerry added: “It will be run as a traditional pub.”
