Police respond to reports of missing children at Camber Sands

Police responded to reports of missing children at the beach in Camber today.

Children as young as three years old were reported to officers as missing, police said.

All were located safe and well, some up to a mile away from where they were last seen, according to police.

A Rother Police spokesman said on Twitter: “Ensure children are being watched by responsible adults.”

Over the summer in 2018, lifeguards at Camber Sands reunited more than 300 missing children with their parents – sometimes as many as 30 a day or more.

