Reports of air ambulance attending incident in Rye

An air ambulance has reportedly been called to the scene of a collision in Rye.

Camber Road in Rye is partially blocked southbound between the A259 Folkestone Road and New Lydd Road following a collision close to the Rye Golf Club.

Sussex Police confirmed officers were attending an incident in Camber Road but were not able to provide further information at this stage.

According to a tweet from the bus company Stagecoach, the road could be closed for up to four hours.

The 102 bus to Folkestone is experiencing ‘severe delys’.

More to follow.

Travel news

SEE MORE: Motorcyclist dies in A27 collision in Sussex

Hastings Magistrates Court results from April 1 - April 3