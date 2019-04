An elderly man was taken to hospital after falling in a street in Hastings today.

Police officers patrolling Hastings town centre were flagged down by a member of the public who alerted them to the incident.

Officers administered first aid while the South East Coast Ambulance Service was called.

Paramedics took the man to Conquest Hospital for further treatment.

