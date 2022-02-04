Who remembers well loved Hastings homeless man Billy Pole?

Billy, with his dreadlocked hair, beard and many layers of clothing, would sit quietly in the doorway of a closed-down town centre shop, opposite McDonalds.

He rarely spoke and never begged but his kindly smile and mellow disposition made him popular with many who happily gave him food. Some residents even knitted scarves for him.

Billy was interviewed by the Observer at the time and told a reporter that he had always preferred a life on the road.

Billy Pole SUS-220402-112702001

We would love to hear your memories and stories of Billy. Email [email protected]

Have you read? Rare chance to acquire Bexhill beach-front land that has planning permission for two houses