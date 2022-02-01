‘It’s absolute carnage’ - St Leonards call for clampdown on school-run drivers

They said residents’ parked cars are being damaged by speeding motorists and other drivers parking on their driveways in Quebec Road during school drop-off hours.

Helen Shaw, who has set up a petition, I have been in touch with the council about traffic calming and no one is interested.

“My husband’s car was hit by one car. Parents park anywhere they want here. At 3pm it’s absolute carnage.

Residents in Quebec Road in Hollington are concerned about speeding traffic. SUS-220125-130514001

“People park in front of people’s driveways in the road and on the pavements. It’s just a joke now and I can’t seem to get any help.

“Since the link road was opened people have been using Quebec Road as a rat run.

“Cars are travelling at 50 to 60mph. One of my neighbour’s cars was written off last year.

“Cars are getting hit and drivers aren’t stopping. I spoke to Hollington Primary Academy about this as they have got enough land to open up a car park.

“Speeding is also a problem and sooner or later a child is going to get hit.

“I have phoned highways and the borough council. I don’t want a child getting hit by a car, or worse still, ending up dead.”

She said a few people have had cars smashed into by other vehicles and that residents in the area have been complaining about the issues ‘for years’.

Helen added that there should be speed cameras installed in the area.

Frank McFarlane, who lives in Quebec Road, said many drivers going to the school are in a rush and that a lot of the problems were down to drivers being ‘impatient’.

“Something should be done about this, as it’s been going on for years,” he added.

Resident Mark Cobb said: “Back in the summer I must have seen someone driving at 80mph. How someone has not been killed on this road is beyond me. Most of the people in this street have children. It’s a cut-through road from Tesco and Battle road and they all drive at massive speed.”

One Hollington resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said the problems in the area occurred all day, not just at school times.

A spokesperson for the University of Brighton Academies Trust, which runs Hollington Primary Academy, said: “We acknowledge that the problems with parking in Quebec Road are historical, and the layout of the area is not conducive with the free flow of traffic due to the narrow roads and limitations in parking spaces.

“The safety of our pupils at Hollington Primary Academy and the local community is of the utmost importance to us. Therefore, any solutions to help ease congestion around the area would be welcomed.

“While we continue to educate our pupils on the importance of road safety, we urge parents to exercise extreme caution when driving or parking near the school to reduce impact to residents during drop off and pick up times.

“By doing so, this will minimise any risks to our pupils at the academy and respect our local community.”

An East Sussex County Council spokesman said: “We are always happy to consider suggestions for road safety improvements at individual locations, although the fact we have very limited resources means we can only implement those schemes where the need is greatest.

“We have carried out assessments along Quebec Road, Hollington, in recent years in response to concerns raised.

“The most recent assessment was carried out in May 2021 but, due to its good safety record, the road did not meet the benchmark to enable us to put it forward for more detailed appraisal.