Hastings hotel gears up to host first South of England Classic Vehicle Show

More than 250 vehicle exhibits will be on display in Hastings this weekend to mark the first South of England Classic Vehicle Show, writes Freya Hodgson.

Bannatyne’s Hastings is hosting the event on the grounds of its hotel in Battle Road this Sunday (June 23) to celebrate the history of the vehicles.

The event will feature an exciting range of vintage, classic and modern classic vehicles from the 1920s through to the 1970s and all the way up to the modern-day supercars.

Daniella Rollison, sales and events manager at Bannatyne Hastings Hotel, said: “We are so proud to be hosting the first ever South of England classic vehicle show. It’s sure to be a wonderful day.

“We’re expecting a great turn out and I’m looking forward to seeing the event in full swing, let’s pray for some good weather!”

The mayor of Hastings, Cllr Nigel Sinden, and deputy mayor Cllr James Bacon will be opening the show at 11am.

The hotel will welcome a number of vehicle exhibits including East Sussex Jaguar Enthusiasts Club, Jaguar Drivers Club, Mini Club Sussex, Kent Rover Club, Bexhill 100 Motoring Club and East Sussex Owners Club.

The gardens will be dotted with local crafts and some great children’s entertainment, including Hastings Miniature Railway, bouncy castles and face painting, as well as live music from East Sussex DJs, Pete Prescott and Paul Crimin.

Visitors will also be treated with a BBQ and hog roast, Prosecco and Pimms tent and a chance to look at the work of a local artist, Brenda Hartill, which will be showcased in the hotel’s new gallery.

The show runs from 10am to 4pm and entry is £5 per person, with under 16s going free.