Popular pub in Hastings Old Town is up for sale

A popular pub in Hastings Old Town, which is well known as a live music venue offering real ales on tap, is up for sale.

The Jenny Lind in High Street, Hastings, has been owned for the last 10 years by Linda Challis, who is now looking to retire.

She said: “The pub is the go to place in the Old Town, known for its traditional but eclectic feel, open fires, lively dance floor, secret two tiered garden, regular vinyl nights, bar billiards league, and Sea Shanty singers.

“Being active members of the Old Town Traders association has enabled The Jenny to grow from strength to strength, supporting the many major Old Town festivals including Jack in the Green, Carnival week, Fat Tuesday, Fringe Festival and Pirate Day to name a few.”

The pub has been brought to the market by Christie & Co, which is seeking an asking price of £795,000 for the freehold interest.

The Jenny Lind comprises a main bar with capacity for around 200 guests, a stage area and second bar area with seating area on the ground floor.

On the first floor there is a function room for 60 covers and commercial kitchen.

Outside, a two tiered garden offers views of the East Hill.

The business also includes six hotel en suite rooms which are situated above the pub, consisting of three doubles, one twin, one single and one family room, which can all be accessed via a private side entrance.

James Hughes, senior business agent at Christie & Co’s Maidstone office, who is handling the sale, said: “The Jenny Lind presents a fantastic opportunity to acquire a well known pub in the coastal town of Hastings.

“The site offers great scope to expand on a thriving and profitable business by introducing a food offering.

“Businesses in this area tend to generate a significant amount of interest and we expect nothing different with Jenny Lind.”

