Comedian confirms return to Hastings for 2019 pantomime

Popular comedian Ben Watson will return to Hastings to star in this year’s White Rock Theatre pantomime.

Ben will take to the stage as Wishee Washee in Aladdin, alongside Blue singing star Duncan James.

A stalwart of the White Rock pantomime for six years, Ben has starred in numerous productions in the town, including Cinderella, Dick Whittington, Sleeping Beauty and two productions of Peter Pan. This year’s show will seee Ben playing Wishee Washee for the second time.

Having trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, Ben has forged a successful career outside the world of pantomime, having starred on stages across the country in I Capture the Castle and The Jungle Book on tour, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and The Comedy of Errors as part of the Cambridge Shakespeare Festival, Mrs Warren’s Profession at the Theatre Royal Bath directed by the late Sir Peter Hall and numerous productions at the Edinburgh Fringe.

He has also appeared in the musicals The Blues Brothers, Abba Mania and Carnaby Street in the UK and Japan.

His television credits include In the Mix, directed by renowned actor Denis Lawson, Heroes and Villains for the BBC, and numerous appearances on CBBC.

Ben also tours his own solo comedy show which he wrote, directs and stars; The History of Everything, where he contemplates life itself, blending his mix of musical and sketch comedy with cabaret, stand up and spoken word. Ben most recently brought the production to the White Rock in 2017, and has toured it across the UK.

Ben said: “I’m delighted to be coming back to the White Rock and to be back in panto this Christmas. Hastings has some of the best, and loudest, panto audiences in the world and I can’t wait to get back to them and make them laugh this Christmas.”

Executive producer Daryl Back said: “Ben is absolutely brilliant in pantomime, and I’m thrilled he’ll be coming home to Hastings this year. We’re already planning plenty of surprises to make this year’s White Rock panto the best yet, and with Duncan and Ben at the helm, audiences can be sure of a lamp load of magic this Christmas.”

Aladdin will be at the White Rock Theatre from Friday, December 13 to Sunday, December 29. Tickets are selling fast already. They are available to book now via whiterockthetare.org.uk and 01424 462288.