Community Festival on the West Hill at Hastings this weekend

Kite flying, live music and a visit from historic trolley bus Happy Harold all form part of The West Hill Community Festival at Hastings this weekend.

The weekend starts with a concert in Emmanuel Church, on Friday September 20 at 7.30pm, with Benyoune’s Quartet performing string quartets by Haydn, Mendelssohn and Debussy.

There is an exhibition of local history on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 at the West Hill Community Centre, on Torfield Road, from 10am - 4pm.

Happy Harold will be turning up on Saturday to give three trips round the area between 11am and 3pm.

Brighton Kite Flyers will be out on the Green on Sunday between 1.30pm - 3pm, weather permitting.

There will also be Morris dancing and drumming outside the West Hill Cafe on Saturday from 1.30pm.

There is a guided walk on ‘West Hill Botany’ with Hastings Botany Group, on Saturday September 21, starting 2.30pm (duration approx 1-1/2 hours); Meet at notice board near West Hill Café. All events are free.

See also: Swedish TV drama filming in Hastings

See also: Hastings to hold town-wide craft beer festival