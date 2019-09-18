Swedish drama series filming in Hastings and wants local people to audition

The Swedish film and television production company Art&Bob is coming to Hastings to shoot parts of it’s series “Dreaming of England” and is looking for men, aged 15 - 70 to be extras on the set.

The 6x45 minutes series is set in a small town in the southwest of Sweden and in Hastings. The year is 1985 and in the sleepy little town of Braxinge the inhabitants are getting ready to launch a brand new event – the Braxinge Sausage Fest. But teenager Lena and her single mother Åsa have other plans. Åsa mostly wants some peace and quiet, while Lena is dreaming of going on a language course in England. Lena and some of her friends end up in Hastings – and it will be a journey that will change their lives forever.

Swedish producer Anette Brantin says: “To us Hastings is so different and exotic. It will bring great production value to our series and it will be delight to showcase this beautiful town to our viewers.”

The shoot in England will be one week long and the completed series is so far scheduled for broadcast on all Scandinavian public broadcasters – Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland. The production company are currently in conversations with UK distributors and are hoping that the series will have a life beyond Scandinavia.

The Swedish production will shoot in Hastings between September 28 and October 3. You’ll be needed for 1 or 2 days. This is a paid opportunity on a standard extra rate for commitment between 3 and 8 hours.

They are currently looking for men with hair that can be easily styled for 1980s. They are unable to accept applications from people with visible tattoos, piercings or modern hair styles (i.e. shaved sides).

If you are interested, please email your current photo and phone number as well as full name to languageofloveproduction@gmail.com and they will get back to you. Thank you.

All minors under 18 must be accompanied by a guardian. If you are a guardian and would like to take part in the production as a Supporting Artist, please also send your picture.

See also: Spiders set to invade homes in Hastings and Rother

See also: 15 year old stole hundreds of pounds worth of goods from supermarket and assaulted police officer