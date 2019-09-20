Hastings to hold its own Octoberfest with a town-wide celebration of craft beer

Pubs and bars in Hastings and St Leonards are joining forces next month to make some of the best craft beers in the country available to local beer lovers.

The weekend of October 11 - 13 will see the very first Hastings Tap Takeover event, which will showcase the current craft beer movement with independent breweries providing a full range of their beers at different pubs and venues.

The idea of the event came from the owners of the Jolly Fisherman micropub, in Hastings Old Town, and the Eel and Bear bottle shop in the town centre.

One of the aims of the event is to attract beer lovers from all over the south east to Hastings.

The Imperial in Queens Road has a take-over from the highly sought after Cloudwater Brewery, while in the Old Town, The Albion will be showcasing the popular local Harveys range and the Dolphin will have a wide selection of beers from Kent Brewery. The Jenny Lind has beers from One Mile End and the Crown will have beers from Burning Sky at Firle.

The Jolly Fisherman will have beers from Wylam.

In St Leonards, popular local brewery Three Legs, from Brede, will be bringing their beers to Farmyard, in Kings Road; The St Leonard pub will have beers from Franklins and the Tower, at Bohemia, will be showcasing Downlands Brewery.

In the town centre there are beers from Pressure Drop at Eeel and Bear, Waldegrave Street and from Good Things Brewing Co at the Drift In, Queens Road.

Organisers say it will be a town-wide celebration of exceptional beer.

