Bexhill dad and son to take part in 100km rowing challenge to raise awareness of devastating genetic condition

Local man Paul Holdaway is being joined by dad Lee in a gruelling 100km rowing marathon at the De La Warr Pavilion on April 28.

Thirty eight year old father of three Paul, who runs a sports event and coaching business, suffers from the genetic condition, which causes fatigue and bone damage.

SEE ALSO: Hastings woman drunk in charge of a young child assaulted police officer

Paul said: “I have worked hard to regain fitness and am pleased to be back fit and strong and aiming for fitness challenges and events again.”

Dad Lee said: “It’s a very sad situation our family has found ourselves in with Paul, a son, brother, husband and father being struck down a couple of years back with this tragic disease at such an early age.

“He has fought tooth and nail through the pain and heartache, having an operation for a new hip, losing the mobility of his ankles, and the constant daily pain of his joints to say nothing for the mental strength he has needed just to drag himself out of bed and carry on hour by hour. “I was so proud when Paul committed to a 100k row charity challenge to help raise funds for and awareness of haemochromatosis. It will be an honour to row with my son on April 28, the training and commitment I’ve made to take on such a challenge is a small price to pay, and nothing compared to that which Paul has endured.”

They are not alone, close friends James Bennett and Andy Ashby, both first time rowers, have taken on the challenge of rowing a marathon - 42,195 metres

Lee said: “We will have a spare rower on the day, so please help by coming along to row anything from 1000 meters and donating £5 to our good cause.

You could donate the £5 and nominate a friend or family member to do the rowing for you. Or just support this extreme challenge, for this very worthwhile cause and donate through our Justgiving page.”

The family’s own charity Raising Money for Food Causes will match anything raised pound for pound.To support Paul and the other rowers visit the Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com /campaign/100krowchallenge

See also: Famous Hastings town centre pub re-opens with a new look

See also: Hastings shoplifter who attacked man in Co-op is jailed