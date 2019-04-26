Hastings woman guilty of being drunk in charge of young child

A Hastings woman has been convicted of being drunk in charge of a child and assaulting a police offer according to a court document.
Emily Brown, 28, of Willingdon Avenue, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to being drunk while having the charge of a child.
The offence took place at St Leonards on January 6.
She also pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police officer, a further charge of assault, and to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis on the same date.
The court made a community order and ordered her to pay £150 in compensation.
