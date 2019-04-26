Iconic Hastings town centre pub re-opens

The Havelock pub in Hastings town centre is now re-open again after a period of being closed.

The popular venue, which has been a feature in Hastings for more than 160 years, and is Grade II listed, has re-branded itself as a ‘fun pub’

It is offering competitively priced beers and spirits with a DJ on Thursday nights and ‘Cheesy Disco from 8pm - late on Fridays and Saturdays.

There is an Open Mic night on Sunday from 8pm.

It is famous for its stunning tiled wall murals which depict the Battle of Hastings, the ruins of Hastings Castle and a sea-battle between Hastings and French fishing boats.

When the Havelock first opened its doors it was designed to cater for the needs of the upper and middle classes of a rapidly developing fashionable resort.

According to well-respected local pub historian David Russell, local property auctions took place at the Havelock and the Court of the Cinque Ports Ancient Order of Foresters, which had 300 members, met here on a regular basis.

It was also used by some Trade Union branches. In 1860, 60 carpenters and joiners met here to discuss how to get a pay rise. The local press noted the men were ‘respectably habited and of quiet demeanour’.

By the 1870s The Havelock was doing a roaring trade. On one occasion 180 children from the Licensed Victualler’s school in Kennington arrived at Hastings railway station and marched to the beach ‘to the merry strains of a well trained drum and fyfe band’, went for a swim and a ramble and then marched back to the Havelock for dinner and accommodation.

