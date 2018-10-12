Party to mark opening of Hastings barbershop and tattoo parlour

A barbershop and tattoo parlour will open under one roof this Saturday.

Goodmans is moving to a new location – 48 Marina, St Leonards – and will mark its opening with a party from 10am to 6pm.

There will be free hair cuts from 8am to midday and a free tattoo flash all day (limited designs). There will be a live music from DJ Dubl and a bar.

A spokesman for the firm said: “We have recently done pop-ups in The Source Skate Park and The Brass Monkey but we were super fortunate when this space became available.

“We really want it to be an experience for our customers and have a real social side to it where our space can be used for so much more than what it is.”

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/goodmanshastings/.

Read more:

How you can help Hastings homeless this winter

Petition to stop move of Hastings walk-in centre is handed in

Comedian calls Hastings residents ‘magnificently welcoming debauched specimens’