Petition to stop move of Hastings walk-in centre handed in

A petition calling for the walk-in medical centre in Station Plaza to be kept in the town centre was handed to health bosses yesterday (Thursday, October 11).

Cllr Peter Chowney, the borough council’s leader, handed over the document to Dr David Warden, chairman of Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group.

The petition currently has more than 3,200 online signatures and nearly 1,000 signatures on paper.

Campaigners fighting to keep the Station Plaza Walk-in Health Centre in the town centre are holding another protest tomorrow (Saturday).

Dawn Butler, Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, visited the walk-in centre recently on September 29 and met with campaigners.

She said: “It was my pleasure to be in the Hastings and Rye constituency to meet with activists and residents fighting to keep the essential walk-in centre at Station Plaza in its current location.

“The plans to move the centre to Conquest Hospital from its current prime spot in the heart of town seems incredibly short-sighted.

“The additional cost and time to travel to the new location could severely limit access to the service for some of the most vulnerable people in the community.

“Cuts have had a devastating impact on health services across the country. Local NHS bosses have been forced to make devastating and painful short-term decisions at the expense of the health and life chances of people in Hastings. “However, the determination of activists and local residents was inspiring. They are working tirelessly to prevent the closure of the walk-in centre.”

