Comedian calls Hastings residents ‘magnificently welcoming debauched specimens’

Comedian Mark Steel has labelled Hastings residents as ‘magnificently welcoming debauched specimens’ after recording a special programme for BBCR4 in the town.

Mark, who also writes a column for the Independent newspaper, was in Hastings recording his show at St Mary In The Castle, on Wednesday, October 10.

Ahead of his shows, he delves into history, people and quirks to work out what makes a place distinctive and unique.

He then creates a bespoke stand-up show about it which he performs in front of a local audience.

After his Hastings show, Mark took to Twitter to say: “Thanks Hastings, you magnificently welcoming debauched specimens. I hope you can cope with the ten million people who move there after the show goes out.”

His programmes are a celebration of destinations in Britain which have their own fascinating stories to tell with inhabitants who are passionate about what their town has to offer.

The show is now in its ninth series.

Previously, Mark has recorded in 49 interesting venues from Orkney to Gibraltar. Hastings was his 50th recording.

