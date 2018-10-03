Find out why Hastings is so very special with Mark Steel

Every year the comedian, columnist and author Mark Steel visits six different towns across the UK to make a special programme for BBCR4 about each one.

Mark delves into history, people and quirks to work out what makes a place distinctive and unique. He then creates a bespoke stand-up show about it which he performs in front of a local audience.

This time it is the turn of Hastings - and Mark will record the show at St Mary In The Castle on Wednesday October 10 from 7pm.

His programmes are a celebration of destinations in Britain which have their own fascinating stories to tell with inhabitants who are passionate about what their town has to offer. The show is now in its ninth series. Previously, Mark has recorded in 49 interesting venues from Orkney to Gibraltar. Hastings will be the 50th recording.

Admission to this recording is on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets available through www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours.

