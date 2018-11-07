Local transport: Hastings business chief praises Stagecoach bus company

Hastings based chairman of the Sussex Strategic Business Board Lord Brett McLean has praised local bus company Stagecoach.

Lord Brett recently joined the Stagecoach South East buses 25th Anniversary celebrations at Canterbury Cathedral.

Stagecoach South East operate 459 buses across Sussex and Kent, employing 1,298 staff across the region.

The bus company says it covered 19.4 million miles, from May 2017 to April 2018, which included 43.3 million passenger journeys.

Lord Brett said “I am delighted to support Stagecoach South East on their milestone anniversary and am grateful to them for their continued support in connecting communities together through a professional transport network.

“Stagecoach in Hastings still provide the cheapest and most cost effective travel ticket in the whole of the UK called the megarider which costs £15 for 7 days travel with no time restrictions.”

Brett is pictured with The Chairman of Thanet Council and Michael Watson who is the Regional Director for England and Wales for Stagecoach Buses UK.

