Hastings Pirate Day will return with huge celebration to mark its tenth anniversary promises Jolly Roger

Hastings Pirate Day celebrates ten years of the event on 2019 and organiser Roger Crouch is encouraging the whole town to dress as pirates and join in the fun.

Hastings has earned the name ‘Pirate Capital of the World’ after smashing the world record for the most pirates in one place.

The Jolly Roger flag flies for International Pirate Day PPP-180919-104325003

SEE ALSO: Theresa May blown up at Battle Bonfire

The hugely popular event sees people of all ages dressing up as pirates for a day in July.

There are lots of fun pirate related activities as well as a colourful parade through the town.

Organiser Roger Crouch said: “A few sponsors unfortunately pulled out this year with the assumption “it will always happen anyway”. As always the organiser picks up the shortfall.

“But I firmly believe in Hastings Pirate Day and wholeheartedly thank those who supported the event financially.

“As long as I am involved, it will be a spectacle for all ages. If you are six months old in a buggy with a striped t-shirt and a drawn on moustache, or a full-blown adult buccaneer - you are a pirate.

“As such we are producing a colourful brochure to commemorate ten years of Pirate Day. All profits will go to keeping Pirate Day a true family event.

“We are Hastings Pirate Day - Pirate Capital of the World.”

See also local man caught up in armed police incident