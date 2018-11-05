Theresa May goes up in flames at Battle Bonfire

Thousands of people watched the Prime Minister go up in flames at the Battle Bonfire celebrations on Saturday night.

The PM, currently caught up in the turmoil of trying to achieve a Brexit deal, was the subject of this year’s effigy.

Battle Bonfire (Battel Bonfire Boyes) 2018'Photo by Frank Copper SUS-180411-110225001

She was depicted sitting astride a barrel of gunpowder with the slogan ‘Gunpowder Theresa and Plot’ - a play of words on the old Sussex bonfire chant of Remember remember, with has the words ‘gunpowder treason and plot’.

Lighting the fuse of the gunpowder barrel was a prostrate Boris Johnson, who appeared to be shooting fireworks out of his backside.

Theeffigy exploding in front bof the Abbey, as a huge bonfire burned on the Abbey Green, was the highlight of spectacular evening which saw bonfire societies, from across the county, taking part in a trochlit procession through the town.

Those attending included local societies such as Hastings, Robertsbridge, Rye and Staplecross.

A cold, dry, evening attracted large crowds to the traditional event.

Battle has the distinction of being one of the oldest bonfire traditions in Sussex, with a history stretching back more than 400 years.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

