St Leonards van driver jailed after colliding with car and failing to provide breath sample

A van driver has been jailed and banned from the road for nearly four years after being involved in an accident.

Luke Jones, 38, of Quebec Road, St Leonards, appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court, on September 27 pleading guilty to failing to stop after his Ford panel van was involved in an accident where damage was caused to another vehicle.

The offence took place at Eastbourne Road, Pevensey Bay on September 8. He also pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis on the same date. He was sentenced to 13 weeks in prison and banned from driving for 42 months. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was due to aggravated circumstances, in that he collided with a parked car, and related offences of excess alcohol.

