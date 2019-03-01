Here are the Hastings and St Leonards properties up at auction this month

A number of properties in Hastings and St Leonards will go up for auction this month.

The two floors above the NatWest Bank at 24 Havelock Road, in Hastings town centre, is being offered among 134 lots in the auction being held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers in Brighton on Wednesday, March 20.

The second and third floors of the building have a leasehold guide price of £275,000-plus on a new 125-year lease.

Senior auction valuer Emma Attrell said: “The two upper floors of this established and attractive terraced building were formerly auxiliary accommodation.

“There is a separate access on Havelock Road leading to the second floor open plan office with a restroom, locker room, cloakrooms and storage space. The third floor has more office space, kitchen and storage.

“We consider that these upper parts may offer potential for alternative uses, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

A mixed residential and commercial block at 11 Norman Road in St Leonards town centre is also up for sale, with a freehold guide price of £140,000 to £150,000.

Being offered on the instructions of the Receivers, the property includes a ground floor retail area and basement, previously trading as a butchers shop, and a first and second floor maisonette.

Director and senior auction valuer Sam Kinloch said: “Now in need of some modernisation and refurbishment, it is considered that there may be potential to self-contain the living accommodation in order to let or re-sell the units individually, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable.”

“Alternatively, the property, near the station and seafront, would be ideal for continued use as a live/work unit.”

A seafront flat in need of refurbishment and overlooking Grosvenor Gardens in St Leonards is being offered for £135,000 to £145,000 leasehold with a share of the freehold.

The two-bedroom, first-floor flat in Westgarth Mansions at 145-146 Marina has good access to the town centre, Warrior Square mainline railway station and the beach.

Emma added: “The flat is now in need of full refurbishment and once the works have been completed it would be ideal for owner-occupation, investment or re-sale.”

Also in St Leonards, a vacant flat centrally located at 35 The Alexandra in Eversfield Place is being offered jointly with Stace & Co with a leasehold guide price of £57,000 to £60,000.

Emma said: “This one-bedroom, first-floor flat is considered ideal for owner-occupation or could be let to provide a good income – with an estimated rental of £6,000 per annum.

