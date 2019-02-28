Sheikh Abid Gulzar fined thousands in tax dispute relating to Eastbourne businesses

The owner of Hastings Pier has been fined thousands of pounds in connection with a tax dispute involving some of his companies, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has confirmed.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar, 73, of Grand Parade, Eastbourne, was fined £8,000 plus costs for failing to pay £61,873 security bonds after he was sent a Notice of Requirement in March 2017 to protect against any future tax defaults based on previous trading history, which he admitted he had received, HMRC said.

HMRC said his two businesses, Mansion Lions Hotel Ltd and Albany Lions Hotel Ltd in Eastbourne, were each also hit with £4,000 fines plus costs after they failed to pay the £39,686 and £22,187 respectively for Pay As You Earn (PAYE) and National Insurance Contributions security to HMRC.

Richard Wilkinson, assistant director of the Fraud Investigation Service at HMRC, said: “HMRC made numerous attempts to engage with Gulzar, who was trading illegally as he failed to pay the security bonds and then tried to thwart the prosecution.

“It’s only right that we tackle those businesses who fail to play by the rules.”

Gulzar admitted the offences at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (February 27, 2019), HMRC added.

