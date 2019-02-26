St Leonards kebab shop is shortlisted for several accolades in contest

A fast food shop in town has been shortlisted for several awards in a national competition.

Batman Grill, in Battle Road, St Leonards has entered the British Kebab Awards and appears in three separate shortlists for the Best Takeaway Regional accolade, Chef of the year award, and Best Just Eat delivery.

Owner Emin Yalcin said: “We are very pleased to announce that we have now been shortlisted by British Kebab Awards, beating hundreds of competition across the country.

“We are now the only kebab from East Sussex within the shortlist.

“A lot of hard work has been put in and we cannot thank all our customers, local councillors and the community enough for supporting us.

“We would not have got this far without their support.

“We have been in Hastings as a family since 1992 and the amount of support we have received really does make all the hard work and time worth it.

“It all began in the early 1990s when my father and his brother invested into Batman Grill.

“After quickly establishing themselves, word quickly spread we had the tastiest kebabs in town.

“This really is the last push now and are urging the people of Hastings to keep voting. Every vote counts.”

The British Kebab Awards are held each year to celebrate local kebab restaurants across the UK.

They were founded by Ibrahim Dogus, an entrepreneur, restaurateur and founder of the Centre for Turkey Studies (CEFTUS), in 2013.

The awards have attracted politicians from different political parties, including Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and London mayor Sadiq Khan in 2016.

The awards are sponsored by internet fast food delivery provider Just Eat.

For more details and how to vote, visit www.britishkebabawards.co.uk.

