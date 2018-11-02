Health: Being a good neighbour could support St Michael’s Hospice

Volunteers are need for the St Michael’s Hospice service Hospice Neighbours.

The special scheme offers practical and emotional support to people in their homes diagnosed with a life-limiting illness.

Support to patients and carers including: collecting prescriptions, walking the dog, light housework or companionship.

As the service becomes increasingly popular, the Hospice is looking for additional volunteers to join their expanding team. The role offers vital support to the local community, as explained by Hospice Neighbour Christel.

“I joined Hospice Neighbours because, when my husband was dying I realised how important it was for him to have someone else to talk to. It is often difficult to tell your loved ones about your pain and fears as you don’t want to hurt them. Knowing that I could give that comfort and help to someone in need, it would enrich my life.”

One hundred percent of those supported by the service praised it in a feedback survey earlier this year. 89% said the support from a Hospice Neighbour had reduced the pressure on their carer or family. 83% said the quality of life at home had improved as a result of the support received.

To join this dedicated team of volunteers and make a difference, call the Voluntary Service team on 01424 456610 or email neighbours@stmichaelshospice.com.

