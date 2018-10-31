Weather: Return to Beast from the East conditions as experts predict freezing winter

As we get set to enter November, meteorologists are predicting the coldest winter for a decade.

Forecaster James madden said: “Long range predictions have shown for a time that this winter could deliver some particularly cold and snowy conditions.

“We are expecting a number of widespread snow event to occur during early December and then again around mid-month.”

Experts of the World Meteorological Organisation say the conditions are influenced by a predicted El Nino, when sea surface temperatures in the pacific are warmer than average.

El Ninos affect weather patterns across the globe, bringing floods to tropical areas, but cold winters to the UK.

See also: Couple stole charity box

See also: Drink driver jailed and banned for more than five years.