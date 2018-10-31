Dementia: Caring Hastings area man who helped support people with dementia dies aged 76

Cliff, who was 76 when he died, would have been 77 on November 1 and lived locally at Five Villages House in Icklesham.

Suzanne Procter, Principal of Dementia Support East Sussex said: “Losing Cliff very suddenly was a huge shock to all.

“Cliff was one of the most caring, passionate, kind and selfless men I have ever met and I am going to miss him terribly.

“My task now is to take over the admin and funding applications, that Cliff used to do whilst leaving me to prepare and lead interactive singing sessions to help people with dementia.

“He was the kind of man who didn’t like the spotlight and always told me I was the one making a difference, but actually, if it wasn’t for him it wouldn’t have started in the first place.

Cliff wrote a few months ago about what DSES wanted to achieve and was achieving. He also managed, just before he died, to form a new Day Care Centre in Horam named ‘DSES Age We Care’ after AGE UK closed it.

Cliff wrote: “DSES was formed in late 2014, with the aim of filling some of the gaps in the existing provision of care for those living with dementia, while offering respite for carers, in response to the diminishing resources and the closure of facilities.

“It would have a free, and all are welcome policy and be run by qualified, experienced and dedicated volunteers.

“The fateful meeting with Suzanne, a professional actor, singer and dancer, with 20 years film, TV and stage experience, was the ‘lightbulb’ moment.

“All became clear, the new support program would be dynamic, based on interactive group singing, of truly beneficial therapeutic value, using all the senses, and bringing the joy of the theatre to our sessions.

Suzanne said; “I am determined to keep Cliff’s dream alive I now have the task of taking over from where he left off with funding applications.

To support DSES contact Dawn at info@hrcu.org.uk or 01424 202651.

They are also always looking for volunteers. Mail suzannedses@gmail.com.

