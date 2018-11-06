Hastings Winkle Club holds free Christmas party for local children

Hastings Winkle Club will again be holding its annual Free Christmas Party for local children.

The popular annual party will be held on Saturday December 8 at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association Function Room, from 2.30pm until 4.30pm.

Local Children aged 4 to 8 years of age may attend but the event is limited to eighty children and entry, which is free, is by ticket only.

The event will start with the usual procession of children attending from Winkle Island at 2pm, weather permitting.

Pots and pans will be provided so children can make as much noise as they like. They will be accompanied by drummers along Rock-a-Nore Road, past the Sea Life Centre and down the Winch Road to the venue.

Entertainment will be provided by Wriggles and Giggles who were so popular last year.

Father Christmas will be in attendance to hand out Goodie Bags after the sit-down tea.

Event organiser Pauline Lindsay said: “Last year was so successful we will be keeping to the same format. The children really enjoyed themselves and were reluctant to leave.

“There are only 80 tickets. We were oversubscribed last year you should get yours soon. They are available from the Anchor, George Street, The Fishermen’s Museum and Deedays Yard, Courthouse Street.”

