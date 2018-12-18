Hastings residents will be able to burn-off Christmas calories in the New Year with launch of activity programme

For those already making plans to burn off the calories after Christmas, Active Hastings could provide the boost they need as it launches its winter programme.

Hastings Borough Council and East Sussex County Council’s Active Hastings team have published the 2019 Activity programme.

Andy Batsford, lead councillor for leisure said: “To stay healthy, adults should try to be active daily and do 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity every week.

“Children should be active for at least 60 minutes every day.

“The Active Hastings programme offers affordable and accessible ways to get active. The sessions can change, and new activities are always being added, so be sure to have a look at the website activehastings.org.uk.”

There are activities for all ages, from dance classes for pre-schoolers to walking football for older people. Highlights include continuation of The Friday Night project, where teens get to take over Summerfields Leisure Centre every Friday evening; Parkinson’s Exercise Classes specifically designed for people with Parkinson’s; PODS Pop Up Games – multi-sport sessions for people with learning disabilities; Mummy Fit classes for new mums; and holiday clubs for young people. For a full list of activities on offer throughout 2019 go to activehastings.org.uk.

