Hastings man jailed after pushing woman through window in domestic violence incident

Adrian Moon, 37, of Vale Road, St Leonards, was jailed for 14 weeks after a sustained attack on a woman who was pushed through a window at one point.

Moon pleaded guilty to assault by beating when he appeared at Hastings Magistrates Court on October 24.

The attack took place at Hastings on September 28.

Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence so serious because it was a sustained attack with escalating aggression, danger of more serious injury when he pushed her through a window, previous convictions and the fact that it happened in a domestic setting.

See also: Deadly Norovirus found in supermarket fruit and veg

See also: Hastings man jailed for burglary and stealing a charity box.