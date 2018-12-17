Health: Salad and fruit found to contain food poisoning bug Norovirus

Vegetables sold in British supermarkets have been found tpo contain the potentially deadly norovirus bug food safety experts have found.

The UK’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) researchers discovered that one lettuce in every 20 contained the vomiting virus.

Norovirus, which is spread by human waste - was also detected in one in every 27 bags of frozen raspberries.

Experts warn that many more fresh foods may be harbouring the norovirus, which has become Britain’s most common food poisoning bug.

Around three million people are infected by the virus every year, many of whom are children.

It can be deadly in very young and elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems, claiming up to 300 victims a year.

Researchers tested 568 lettuces - mostly grown in Britain - and found norovirus in 30 of them.

Seven out of 310 batches of fresh raspberries and 10 out of 274 samples of frozen raspberries also tested positive for the bug.

