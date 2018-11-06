Hastings celebrates the achievements of its young people with Youth Awards

Last weekend saw the return of the annual celebration of our young people - Hastings Youth Awards.

More than 240 attended the Awards at East Sussex College on Sunday November 4.. Winners included recognition of outstanding youth organisations as well as individuals:

SEE ALSO: Could Beast from the East make a return as experts predict freezing winter.

Gizmo Kids, Hastings Woodchips, Hastings and Rother YMCA, Xavier Ralph, Hastings Girl Guiding, Education Futures Trust, Tornado Twirl Stars, U-Th Records, Breadcrumbs, Grace Ridger, Egg Tooth, Play Hastings Play days volunteers, and the Glee Club were all recognised for their talent and contributions to the community.

Parents, friends and local dignitaries attended the evening which featured a wide variety of entertainment. Food was served by the Curry Hut.

Hastings Mayor Nigel Sinden opened the event and said: “Hastings Youth Council once again did a wonderful job of planning and delivering an exciting event to showcase the diversity and creativity of the Hastings youth scene.”

Hastings Youth Council Chair Jordan Beeney said, “We are dedicated to improving the Hastings area for the young people in it, and Hastings Youth Awards are a reflection of that by acknowledging the accomplishments of organisations, groups and individuals who make a positive impact in the community. We help broadcast their aims and contributions to those who may have never heard of them. It also allows us to be informed by those awarded how we can help them.”

See also: Resident caught up in armed police incident