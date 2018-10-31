Halloween - what you need to know

Happy Halloween everyone.

Have a great time tonight if you are dressing up and going trick or treating or taking part in any other Halloween events or parties.

Meanwhile here is some advice from Sussex Police on how to enjoy the celebrations safely.

* Young children should always be accompanied by an adult.

* Consider calling only at houses where you know the occupants, rather than strangers.

* Respect the privacy and wishes of people who do not want to take part in trick or treat – observe the ‘No Trick or Treaters please’ posters people may display in doors or windows.

Residents are also advised to continue to be vigilant when opening the door to strangers or unexpected callers.

SEE ALSO: Pumpkin hunt supports children’s hospice

Inspector Simon Burroughs said: “On Halloween night, please consider the vulnerable, particularly the elderly, who may feel anxious and intimidated by strangers knocking at their door. The misuse of fireworks and uninvited trick or treaters can be intimidating and are considered anti-social behaviour by some.

“We are asking people to be aware of those who are not celebrating in the same way and respect those who feel anxious or intimidated by strangers knocking on their doors. We have posters that residents can display as a clear indication of whether they would like trick or treaters to visit.

“If you see someone displaying a no trick or treat poster, please do not call at those homes as people do not wish to be disturbed.”

More about Halloween: It is widely believed that many Halloween traditions originated from ancient Celtic harvest festivals, particularly the Gaelic festival Samhain; that such festivals may have had pagan roots; and that Samhain itself was Christianised as Halloween by the early Church.

Halloween has become the third biggest consumer event in the UK behind Christmas and Easter.

This year the Halloween market in the UK is expected to be worth £320 million.

See also: Children proud of giant pumpkins

See also: zombies and witches on Hastings Pier.

See also: Are Killer Clowns to make a return.