Zombies and Witches take over Hastings Pier

Hastings Pier was invaded by shambling zombies and cackling witches on Saturday.

The fun, free costumed event took place in the run-up to Halloween and ran from 11am.

Organised by local man Kevin Burchitt, with the support of Lord Brett Mclean, it was a colouurful replacement for the annual 1066 Walk of the Dead, which is not taking place this year.

The event featured a Best Dressed Zombie competition (won by Roxanne) and performances by the Tornado Twirl-Stars and Gizmo Kids, with Hastings Hexenbrut dressing up in style to perform the Witches Dance, complete with broomsticks.

The full Walk of the Dead event is set to return next year and will be free for anyone to dress up and take part.

