Pumpkin Hunt in Hastings supports Demelza House children’s hospice

Children enjoyed hunting for pumpkins at Butlers Gap in Hastings Old Town in a Halloween event which raised vital funds for Demelza House children’s hospice.

The hospice teamed up with Spec Savers to stage the Halloween Pumpkin Hunt on Friday October 26.

Children taking part dressed up in halloween costumes and were given their own Pumpkin Passport to get stamped, receiving treats at stops along the route.

The event included a Grand Pumpkin fancy dress costume competition with the chance to win a Merlin Family Pass worth up to £1,000, kindly donated by Active International.

Demelza provides specialist care and emotional support for children with terminal conditions and their loved ones, in East Sussex so they can enjoy time together as family. Visit www.demelza.org.uk.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

