Halloween: Is this the biggest pumpkin in Sussex?

A massive pumpkin weighing 77 stone (489.9kgs) has helped to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

To celebrate Halloween, The George Inn, at Robertsbridge, held a Guess the Weight of the Pumpkin competition.

Giant Pumpkin 1 SUS-180211-091843001

SEE ALSO: Zombies and witches on Hastings Pier.

It was £1 to enter and £100 had been raised for St Michael’s Hospice.

Jane Turner from the George, said: “The pumpkin is enormous and quite spectacular. It was grown by The Darvell Community who are based in Robertsbridge.”

The huge pumpkin was delivered by forklift truck.

The winner Louisa Dale, who was the nearest guess at 488 kg, received a £25 voucher.

See also: Hastings supermarket relaunches after major refurbishment